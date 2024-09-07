Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.43. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 121.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0249855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

