Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Realty Income by 13.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 120,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 105,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. 4,567,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.