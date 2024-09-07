Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.17. 859,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,957,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,845. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.