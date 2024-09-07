ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $130.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00114402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011926 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

