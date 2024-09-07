Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.86

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 338677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,242,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

