Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.69 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.00) EPS. Rent the Runway updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 27.7 %

Shares of RENT opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.08. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $54,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $84,200 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RENT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

