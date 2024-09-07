Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $202.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.