Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 4,114,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 40,993,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

