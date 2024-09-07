Robert W. Baird Trims Toro (NYSE:TTC) Target Price to $92.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Toro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toro by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.