Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RKLB. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.86.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.27. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

