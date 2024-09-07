Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 3rd

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.88. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.50 and a 12-month high of C$64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

