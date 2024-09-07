Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $547.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

