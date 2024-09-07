Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $287.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

