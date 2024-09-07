Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

DVN stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.