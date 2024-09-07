RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.83 and last traded at $120.01. Approximately 667,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,084,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.