Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RBCN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

