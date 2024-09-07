Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $12,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,545,000 after purchasing an additional 838,654 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,592,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after buying an additional 762,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.