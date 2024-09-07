Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.50

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.50 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.35). Saga shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.41), with a volume of 182,763 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($2.02) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Saga
Saga Stock Performance
Saga Company Profile
Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saga
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.