Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.50

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.50 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.35). Saga shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.41), with a volume of 182,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($2.02) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £141.85 million, a P/E ratio of -122.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.35.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

