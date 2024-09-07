Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.7% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $243.97. 6,259,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

