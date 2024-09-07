Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOT. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

