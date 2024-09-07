Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $334.0 million-$336.0 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.180 EPS.
Samsara Stock Up 13.5 %
Shares of IOT opened at $43.98 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Samsara
In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
