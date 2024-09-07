Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT traded up $5.27 on Friday, reaching $44.02. 12,523,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

