Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0023

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $1,307.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.85 or 0.04196361 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00040087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,879,475,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,846,170 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

