Savant Capital LLC Buys 4,416,364 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $314,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,560,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 761,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,371 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,030,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,212,000 after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

