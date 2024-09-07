Savant Capital LLC Has $16.08 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

