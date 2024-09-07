Savant Capital LLC Has $30.84 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 500.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,244 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 3.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $30,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $25.04 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

