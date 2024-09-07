Savant Capital LLC Has $36.27 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $36,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,762 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575,019 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,069,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,828,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

