Savant Capital LLC Has $41.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,729 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $41,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,760,000 after buying an additional 356,613 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,982,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,674,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,876,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after purchasing an additional 207,165 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

DFUS opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

