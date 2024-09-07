Savant Capital LLC Purchases 48,588 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $66.28.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

