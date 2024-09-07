Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $21,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $131.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $137.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

