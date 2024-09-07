Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.40

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 934593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.64).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.78. The company has a market capitalization of £238.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4,870.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

