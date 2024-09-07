Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lessened by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,493. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

