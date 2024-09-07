Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

