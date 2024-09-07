Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.6 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.