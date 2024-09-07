Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.6 %

SAIC opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

