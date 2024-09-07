Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

SAIC opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

