Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.82.

SEE opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $6,834,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 197,799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

