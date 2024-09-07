SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 6.3 %

SCWX stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $731.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.