SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. 221,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 845,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

