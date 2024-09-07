SFE Investment Counsel Buys 1,408 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 1.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:HASI opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

