SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,579,000 after purchasing an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

