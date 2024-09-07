Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey Sells 321 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $31,640.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,544.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10.

On Friday, August 2nd, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

View Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.