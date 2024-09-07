Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.68) to GBX 3,400 ($44.71) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.71).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,516 ($33.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,345 ($30.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,961 ($38.93). The company has a market cap of £156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,771.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,739.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 4,976.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

