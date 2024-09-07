Shell’s (SHEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,550 ($46.68) to GBX 3,400 ($44.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.71).

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Stock Down 2.3 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,516 ($33.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,345 ($30.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961 ($38.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,771.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,739.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 4,976.74%.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.