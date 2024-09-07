Shoals Technologies Group’s (SHLS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.