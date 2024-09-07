SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 4.3 %

SGMA opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.87.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $81.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

