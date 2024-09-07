SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 4.3 %
SGMA opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.87.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $81.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.