SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $554.38 million and approximately $227,363.10 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,829.18 or 1.00066168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47607323 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $182,485.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.