Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,945 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,945 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RIO opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.