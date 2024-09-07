Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

