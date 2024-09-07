Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 83,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 26.4% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $249.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

